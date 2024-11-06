Simon’s Cat (CAT) Trading 21.5% Lower This Week

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Simon’s Cat has a total market cap of $181.20 million and approximately $46.76 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,585.08 or 0.99507076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,265.04 or 0.99055899 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,967,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,967,364 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,967,363.804 with 6,749,954,967,363.804 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002641 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $54,110,244.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

