Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 321,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 807,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$359.04 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

