Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. 610,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,935. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.