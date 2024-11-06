Skillz (SKLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skillz Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

