Smart Portfolios LLC Sells 5,247 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

EWZ traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,404,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,402,020. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

