Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE:SDHC opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDHC. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at about $283,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

