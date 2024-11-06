Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Announces Earnings Results

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

Shares of XPL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.92. Solitario Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Solitario Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Solitario Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.