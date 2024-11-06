Solo Brands (DTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Solo Brands to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Solo Brands Price Performance
DTC stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.55. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
