Solo Brands (DTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Solo Brands to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solo Brands Price Performance

DTC stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.55. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 134,826 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $175,273.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 134,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $175,273.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 115,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $149,726.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 365,174 shares in the company, valued at $474,726.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

