SpartanNash (SPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.850-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.85-2.10 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

