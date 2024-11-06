SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.91 and last traded at $78.14, with a volume of 17758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16,007.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 153,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 263.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 200,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 97.0% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

