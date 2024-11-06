SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

