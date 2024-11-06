SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lifted by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 779,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

