SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.81. 43,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,163. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $91.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.