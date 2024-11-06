SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stake Lessened by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.82. 30,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,872. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $118.42 and a 12 month high of $164.88.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.