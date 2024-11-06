Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as low as C$0.57. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 130,006 shares changing hands.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.55.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spectral Medical Company Profile

In other Spectral Medical news, Director Paul M. Walker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$97,500.00. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

