Spectral Price Down 3.8% This Week (SPEC)

Spectral (SPEC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Spectral has a market capitalization of $106.22 million and $23.33 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectral has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Spectral token can now be bought for $10.27 or 0.00013827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spectral Token Profile

Spectral was first traded on May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs. The official website for Spectral is www.spectrallabs.xyz.

Spectral Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 13,804,696.9 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 10.00188232 USD and is up 6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $20,552,324.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectral using one of the exchanges listed above.

