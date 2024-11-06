Spinnaker Trust Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.4% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,572,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,377,961. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.09. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $369.05 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

