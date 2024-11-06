Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,384 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $24,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,461. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,999 shares of company stock worth $8,148,868. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $136.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

