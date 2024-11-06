Spruce Power (SPRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 76.20%. The company had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Spruce Power Stock Performance

Spruce Power stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Spruce Power has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.