SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.39.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

