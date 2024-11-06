S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

