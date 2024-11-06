Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.66

Stacks (STX) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $165.20 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002238 BTC on major exchanges.
About Stacks
Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,499,596,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stacks Coin Trading
