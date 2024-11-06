State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Up 0.7 %

State Street stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.