SThree plc (LON:STEM) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.10

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 355.50 ($4.63) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 407.21. The stock has a market cap of £472.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.69. SThree has a one year low of GBX 326 ($4.24) and a one year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.96).

Get SThree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timo Lehne bought 85,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £318,855 ($415,067.69). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,107 shares of company stock worth $31,915,273. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 430 ($5.60) to GBX 420 ($5.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SThree

About SThree

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.