Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives $100.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $106.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.