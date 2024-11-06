Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.50 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:O opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after acquiring an additional 531,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after acquiring an additional 413,865 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,502,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after buying an additional 885,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

