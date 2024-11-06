Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ST. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:ST opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 132,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after buying an additional 884,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.