Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $27.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. 183,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,560 shares of company stock valued at $562,003. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10,937.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

