StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Free Report ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

