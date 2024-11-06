StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
JVA opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.