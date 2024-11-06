StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Price Performance
Shares of Polymet Mining stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10. Polymet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.22.
About Polymet Mining
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Polymet Mining
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.