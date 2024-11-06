Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37 to $1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. 1,271,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $126.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 437.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.