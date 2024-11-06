Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37 to $1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57.
NYSE:SUI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.76. 1,271,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $126.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $147.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 437.21%.
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.
