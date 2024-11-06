Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.621 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 142,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,060. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $58.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

