SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STKL. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

STKL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $862.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 9.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

