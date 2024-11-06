SuRo Capital (SSSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SSSS opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 27.02 and a current ratio of 27.02. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSSS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,477.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.