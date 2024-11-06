Susquehanna Cuts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $21.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10. AES has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after buying an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after buying an additional 7,969,594 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,272,000. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in AES by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,235,000 after buying an additional 732,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AES by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,769,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,805,000 after buying an additional 141,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

