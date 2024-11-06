T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Purchased by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,578 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after buying an additional 1,079,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,666 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,878,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 545,448 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $33.78.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

