TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $295.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $259.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $189.34 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day moving average is $239.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Marriott International's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

