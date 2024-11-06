TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Price

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
