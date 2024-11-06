Tectum (TET) Price Hits $9.33

Tectum (TET) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for $9.33 or 0.00012523 BTC on major exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $71.66 million and approximately $917,374.34 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tectum has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,683,861 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,683,861.4803154 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 9.56097752 USD and is up 22.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $839,473.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

