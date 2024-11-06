Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

TDY opened at $459.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.55 and a 200-day moving average of $413.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $475.73.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

