Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 572,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $100,682,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 35.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $251.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $273.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

