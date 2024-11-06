Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on November 1st.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 10/21/2024.

Tesla Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $273.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.