TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TGTX traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 989,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,302. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.60 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. TD Cowen began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

