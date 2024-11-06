The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $185.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

