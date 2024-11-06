The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

KO stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

