The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $5.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

CRCT stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 447,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,130. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.13. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,690,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,765.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,481.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,544 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,765.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 267,112 shares of company stock worth $1,599,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the third quarter worth $215,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cricut by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

