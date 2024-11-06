The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

QURE stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 920,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,975. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $345.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,581 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350,291 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 469,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 311,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

