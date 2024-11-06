The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Hershey by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 64.1% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 262.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 2.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $180.17 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $176.78 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day moving average of $192.45.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

