The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,529 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 80.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TJX stock opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

