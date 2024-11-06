The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,873,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Williams Companies has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

